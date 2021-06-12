Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Rises By 350.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF traded up $9.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $238.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.55.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

