Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Decreases By 81.9%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 13th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

