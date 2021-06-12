Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Drops By 69.4%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 139,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,604. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

