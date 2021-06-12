Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases By 615.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 615.2% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 127,189 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,695,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHI opened at $12.71 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

