Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Rises By 546.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 72,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,861. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

