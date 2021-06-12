Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Rises By 546.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 72,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,861. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
