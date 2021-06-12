Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Expands By 2,200.0%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

