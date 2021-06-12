Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Decreases By 91.8%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 11,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MTN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

