Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Declines By 97.5%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 1,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Several analysts have commented on OUKPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

