Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Declines By 88.9%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQLV stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 23.15% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

