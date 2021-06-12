Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 96.1%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 13th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JRONY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $40.88.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $1.5013 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.