Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 94.6%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IVDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 4,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,907. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
