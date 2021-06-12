Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 94.6%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 4,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,907. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.