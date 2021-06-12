Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Decreases By 61.5%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IONKF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Ionic Brands in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

