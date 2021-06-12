Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Grows By 841.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 841.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI opened at $94.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

