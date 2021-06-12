Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Drops By 62.0%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SUPV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

