Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Decreases By 98.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $34.02 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97.

