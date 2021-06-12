Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 77.9%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the May 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX opened at $95.56 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.