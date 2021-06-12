Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Expands By 1,019.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 1,019.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FLMMF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.