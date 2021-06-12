Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Expands By 1,019.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 1,019.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FLMMF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

