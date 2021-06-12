Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Grows By 367.1%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 367.1% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Shares of ARSUF opened at $22.55 on Friday. Fagron has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

