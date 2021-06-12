Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 1,987.1%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 1,987.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CADMF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.