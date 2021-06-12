Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Rises By 1,987.1%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 1,987.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CADMF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

