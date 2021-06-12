Short Interest in BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Declines By 99.3%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,061,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOTS stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. BOTS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

