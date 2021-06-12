Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rises By 540.0%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $76.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $5.7573 per share. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

