Short Interest in ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Drops By 63.0%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AMSSY opened at $10.33 on Friday. AMS has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get AMS alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.