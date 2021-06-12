Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,858. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -218.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

