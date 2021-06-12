Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 166,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,248% from the average daily volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02.

Shimao Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

