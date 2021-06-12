Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 4,392 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 95,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.