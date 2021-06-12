Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of SHAK traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,011. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

