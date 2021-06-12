Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $55.01. 855,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,210. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

