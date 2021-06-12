Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VPTOF remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Friday. Senex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

