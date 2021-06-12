Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.41. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 19,863 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.