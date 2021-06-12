Semux (SEM) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $236,857.10 and $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014836 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

