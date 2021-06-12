Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,811 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

SRE stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $142.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

