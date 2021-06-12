Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $76.40 Average PT from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 271,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

