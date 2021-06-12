Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEKEY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.19. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

