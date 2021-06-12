Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Tops $641,492.32 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $641,492.32 and approximately $41,490.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00196118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.01155437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.94 or 1.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

