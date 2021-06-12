Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,077 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $864.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $829.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.