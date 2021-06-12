Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

