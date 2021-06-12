Sei Investments Co. Has $30.74 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111,727 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $30,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 710,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.