SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.08.

SEAS opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

