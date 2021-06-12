Searle & CO. Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.