Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

