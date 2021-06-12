Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

