Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

