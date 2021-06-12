Scrypta Market Cap Hits $364,227.17 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 42.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 89.3% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $364,227.17 and approximately $102.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001511 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,835,638 coins and its circulating supply is 17,035,638 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.