Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

