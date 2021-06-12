Sciencast Management LP Sells 877 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

