Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,110 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $61,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Barclays lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

