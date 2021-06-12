Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.