Sciencast Management LP Buys 3,152 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

