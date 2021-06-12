Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

