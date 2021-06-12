Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Karen Akinsanya Sells 10,242 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $773,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,423.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SDGR stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.59 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

